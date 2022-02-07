Engine NO. 1 LLC Purchases Shares of 751 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 751 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 174,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.11.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $232.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 87.19, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.43. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.49 and a 52-week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $476.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.31 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $527,922.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,138 shares of company stock worth $8,979,579. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

