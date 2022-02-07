ENI (NYSE:E) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ENI (NYSE:E) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on E. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.
Shares of NYSE:E opened at $30.88 on Friday. ENI has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $31.08. The company has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day moving average is $27.06.
ENI Company Profile
Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.
