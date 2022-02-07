ENI (NYSE:E) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ENI (NYSE:E) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on E. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $30.88 on Friday. ENI has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $31.08. The company has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day moving average is $27.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in E. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ENI by 2,339.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in ENI by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in ENI by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in ENI by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in ENI by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

