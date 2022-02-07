Enphase Energy (ENPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Enphase Energy to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $141.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 122.81 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $16,176,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,479 shares of company stock worth $30,835,121. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENPH. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.84.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

