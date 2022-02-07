Enphase Energy (ENPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Enphase Energy to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ ENPH opened at $141.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 122.81 and a beta of 1.35.
In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $16,176,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,479 shares of company stock worth $30,835,121. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Enphase Energy
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
