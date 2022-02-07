Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,251 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $24,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLTW opened at $231.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.02. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $197.63 and a twelve month high of $271.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

In other news, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total value of $6,693,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WLTW. Wolfe Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.84.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

