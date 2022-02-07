Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,769 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 63,616 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of Best Buy worth $23,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 279.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 34.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Best Buy by 345.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 598.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 531 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 27.2% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

NYSE BBY opened at $96.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.90. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.93 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

