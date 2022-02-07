Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $21.38 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $21,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $733,486,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 185.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,630,000 after purchasing an additional 489,192 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,912,139,000 after purchasing an additional 303,694 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,177,771,000 after purchasing an additional 123,221 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,275,000 after purchasing an additional 119,686 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOC stock opened at $369.75 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $288.08 and a twelve month high of $408.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $381.85 and its 200-day moving average is $371.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.40%.

In related news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Vertical Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.18.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

