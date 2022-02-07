Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $28.13 Million Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.41% of Voya Financial worth $28,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 21.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,529,000 after buying an additional 149,434 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 22.4% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 39.6% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 120.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VOYA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

NYSE VOYA opened at $70.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 5.15%.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,355,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

