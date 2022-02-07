Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 30,234 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,234 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of MetLife worth $29,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in MetLife by 136.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in MetLife by 385.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $68.99 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.21 and a 1 year high of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.72.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

