Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E) Director John Harld Charles Pinsent Sells 75,000 Shares

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E) Director John Harld Charles Pinsent sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 437,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$175,000.

E opened at C$0.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.28. The firm has a market cap of C$18.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91. Enterprise Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.18 and a twelve month high of C$0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.22.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.92 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Group, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Group, Inc operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Western Canada. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rental and service business. The company rents trucks and heavy equipment, and flameless heating units; and provides oilfield infrastructure site services.

