Envista (NVST) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Envista (NYSE:NVST) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Envista to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NVST opened at $42.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Envista has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $46.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.02.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $27,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $4,020,190. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Envista from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

