Envista (NVST) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Envista (NYSE:NVST) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Envista to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NVST opened at $42.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Envista has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $46.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.02.
In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $27,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $4,020,190. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Envista Company Profile
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
