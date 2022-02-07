Equalizer (EQZ) Price Up 20.5% Over Last 7 Days

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 7th. In the last week, Equalizer has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar. One Equalizer coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC on exchanges. Equalizer has a total market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $283,097.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00051569 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.39 or 0.07162421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00055240 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,258.04 or 0.99868949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00054018 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006639 BTC.

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

