Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Upgraded by Scotiabank to “Outperform”

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable Group from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$98.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.93.

EQGPF stock opened at $57.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.35 and a 200-day moving average of $66.64. Equitable Group has a 12 month low of $41.83 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

Equitable Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

