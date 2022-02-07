Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Royal Gold, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.87 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.78. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.47.

RGLD opened at $102.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $129.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 34.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at about $3,676,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Royal Gold by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 588,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Royal Gold by 742.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

