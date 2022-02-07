Equity Distribution Acquisition (NYSE:EQD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 48,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 51,546 shares.The stock last traded at $9.83 and had previously closed at $9.85.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQD. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,080,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after acquiring an additional 472,550 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,949,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,656,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,073,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 491,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 105,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

