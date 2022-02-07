Everest Re Group (RE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Everest Re Group to post earnings of $8.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE RE opened at $285.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.54. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $218.92 and a one year high of $294.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $321.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Everest Re Group stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.