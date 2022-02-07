Eversept Partners LP Has $425,000 Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Eversept Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,810 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP owned 0.05% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 20,148 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCRN shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Shares of CCRN opened at $22.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

