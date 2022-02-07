Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 18 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 31 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,296.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,513.96.

Shares of SHOP opened at $876.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $780.00 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,223.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,400.63.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

