Evoke Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 4,255.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,518,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,728 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,802,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,934 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 418.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,573,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,071 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,183,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1,703.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 689,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,680,000 after buying an additional 651,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C John Wilder purchased 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.55 per share, with a total value of $424,889.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 118,082 shares of company stock valued at $7,773,555. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

EVRG opened at $65.23 on Monday. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.47.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

