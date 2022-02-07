Evoke Wealth LLC Has $615,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,347,000 after buying an additional 40,467 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,081,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,728,000 after acquiring an additional 237,420 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $135.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.10. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $88.64 and a 52 week high of $137.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $261.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $167.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.04.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 77,382 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $10,060,433.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,282 shares of company stock valued at $50,573,993 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.