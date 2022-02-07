Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New $296,000 Investment in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 6.0% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 269,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after buying an additional 15,185 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 59.1% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,696,000 after buying an additional 970,863 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 58.0% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3,397.6% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,573,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,911 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI stock opened at $26.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.91. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTAI. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

