Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 647 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Amundi bought a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth $398,345,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Prologis by 30.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Prologis by 10.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,936,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,519,000 after purchasing an additional 742,493 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in shares of Prologis by 229.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 809,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,778,000 after purchasing an additional 563,896 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,372,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,064,758,000 after purchasing an additional 543,417 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD opened at $153.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.52 and its 200-day moving average is $143.88. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.14 and a 1-year high of $169.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $113.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

