Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 67 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Evoke Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,009 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 94,228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 93,925 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,084 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.1% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,722 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PANW. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.64.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $515.50 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.56 and a 12-month high of $572.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $524.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.44. The stock has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total value of $6,488,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $776,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,500 shares of company stock worth $31,621,495 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

