Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.80

Shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 5439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXN. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Excellon Resources from C$5.00 to C$1.30 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Excellon Resources from C$4.15 to C$2.40 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.44 million and a P/E ratio of -0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.77.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$11.52 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Excellon Resources Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Excellon Resources Company Profile (TSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

