Expanse One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,613.00 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $324,950.63 and approximately $1,613.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

