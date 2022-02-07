Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $83.84

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $83.84 and last traded at $84.74, with a volume of 151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 21.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $62,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Exponent by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exponent by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Exponent by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

