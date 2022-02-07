Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th.

Exxon Mobil has increased its dividend payment by 8.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 38 consecutive years. Exxon Mobil has a payout ratio of 61.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Exxon Mobil to earn $6.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.7%.

Shares of XOM opened at $81.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.65 billion, a PE ratio of -58.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $82.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,528,400 shares of company stock valued at $121,846,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Exxon Mobil stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.74.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

