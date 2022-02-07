Farallon Capital Management LLC Buys 1,285,962 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,002,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,285,962 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up about 3.1% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Boston Scientific worth $607,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 28,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 26.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $36.88 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BSX. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

In other news, EVP Ian T. Meredith sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $303,247.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,258. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

