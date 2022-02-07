Farallon Capital Management LLC Buys 5,705,521 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 121.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,408,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,705,521 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace comprises about 1.6% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned 2.44% of Howmet Aerospace worth $324,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HWM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 12,245 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $32.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.62.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

HWM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

