Farallon Capital Management LLC Invests $51.98 Million in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 481,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,977,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $140.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $142.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.73. The company has a market cap of $248.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,520 shares of company stock valued at $53,760,372 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.31.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

