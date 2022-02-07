Farallon Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 529,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,839 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of NeoGenomics worth $25,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

NEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.89.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $1,239,654.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mark Mallon purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.63 per share, with a total value of $520,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,622 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $21.46 on Monday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.70 and a 12 month high of $61.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.42. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.61 and a beta of 0.63.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

