Farallon Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 160.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 800,134 shares during the quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Natera worth $144,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 148.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera stock opened at $69.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.14. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.02 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.73.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $655,485.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $76,436.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,960 shares of company stock worth $9,978,360 in the last three months. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Natera to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.82.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.