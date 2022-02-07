Farallon Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Farallon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,085,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,000 shares during the period. Hilton Worldwide accounts for about 1.4% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Hilton Worldwide worth $275,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,508 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,656,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,518,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,135 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,765,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,994,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,647 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $145.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.53. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.50 and a 52 week high of $159.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,119.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $148.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.13.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $417,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,283,850. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

