Farley Capital L.P. Has $365,000 Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Farley Capital L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 62.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,890 shares during the period. Trip.com Group accounts for approximately 0.4% of Farley Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Farley Capital L.P.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $561,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 211,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,312,000. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TCOM. UBS Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, New Street Research raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

NASDAQ:TCOM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.59. 179,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,508,087. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average of $27.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 82.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

