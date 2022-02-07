FIL Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,136,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,018 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 3.12% of Juniper Networks worth $278,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNPR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 7.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 30.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.3% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 20,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 11.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.21.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $35.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.74. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $36.03.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $187,481.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,110 shares of company stock valued at $936,598. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

