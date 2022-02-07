FIL Ltd Decreases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

FIL Ltd decreased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,358,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 187,232 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.90% of KLA worth $454,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in KLA by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in KLA by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 19,709.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 16,556 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in KLA by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 64,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,792,000 after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at about $2,246,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC stock opened at $379.60 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $273.24 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.00.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

