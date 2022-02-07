FIL Ltd Has $343.16 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

FIL Ltd reduced its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,685,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 170,470 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of T-Mobile US worth $343,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 1,346.2% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.76.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $121.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.98 and its 200 day moving average is $123.26. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

