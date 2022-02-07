FIL Ltd Has $382.47 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

FIL Ltd raised its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,231,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 160,871 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.72% of Progressive worth $382,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,257,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 56,776 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,416,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,410,000 after purchasing an additional 285,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $349,647.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,776 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,171. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $109.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.47 and a 200 day moving average of $97.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $111.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.27.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

