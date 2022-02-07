FIL Ltd Increases Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,336,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 637,460 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for about 3.1% of FIL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. FIL Ltd owned about 1.99% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $2,819,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,056,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,208,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,973,000 after buying an additional 322,552 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,635,000 after buying an additional 21,502 shares during the period. 40.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

NYSE RY opened at $115.10 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $82.86 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $163.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.939 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.98.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.