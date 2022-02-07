FIL Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

FIL Ltd lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,485,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,270,143 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.1% of FIL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. FIL Ltd owned about 0.44% of Cisco Systems worth $1,006,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $55.10 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.12 and a 200-day moving average of $57.34. The company has a market capitalization of $232.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

