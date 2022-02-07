FIL Ltd Sells 1,340,642 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

FIL Ltd cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,231,547 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,340,642 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 0.9% of FIL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. FIL Ltd owned about 0.37% of Intel worth $811,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $48.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average of $52.26. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.60%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

