FIL Ltd Sells 223,156 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,144,345 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 223,156 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 1.18% of NXP Semiconductors worth $615,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $199.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.92.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXPI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.24.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

