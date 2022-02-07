First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $121.31 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will report $121.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $119.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.80 million. First Industrial Realty Trust reported sales of $112.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $476.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $473.80 million to $477.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $509.68 million, with estimates ranging from $495.81 million to $535.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

FR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.02.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

FR traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.28. The company had a trading volume of 558,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.43. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.93.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.