First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, it delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities throughout its market areas. The Company’s banking products and services include demand, time, checking, and savings deposits. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of a mix of real estate, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. Its real estate loans comprise commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is headquartered in Billings, Montana. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $36.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.58. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.73%.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 2,880 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $113,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie bought 1,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,880 shares of company stock valued at $192,148 in the last 90 days. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,132,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 254,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after buying an additional 36,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

