First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 625 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 342.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after buying an additional 168,711 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,322,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 49,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after buying an additional 64,164 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RWR opened at $112.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.56. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.67 and a 12 month high of $123.10.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.