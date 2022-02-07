First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,259 Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 251.0% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 204.5% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

SCHH stock opened at $47.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.82. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $53.08.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.