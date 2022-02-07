First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $441,000 Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kemper by 5.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,058,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,078,000 after buying an additional 195,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kemper by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,994,000 after buying an additional 188,069 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kemper by 67.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,322,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,360,000 after buying an additional 533,964 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kemper by 9.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 794,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,062,000 after buying an additional 65,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kemper by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,678,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

KMPR stock opened at $52.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $83.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.44.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.27%.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.68 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $47,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

