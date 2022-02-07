First Republic Investment Management Inc. Makes New $510,000 Investment in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in LiveRamp by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RAMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

NYSE RAMP opened at $43.39 on Monday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $84.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.08 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.05.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.