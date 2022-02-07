First Republic Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISCB. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $4,177,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,696,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,030,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,834,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,589,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ISCB opened at $51.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $215.14 million, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.10 and a 200-day moving average of $56.82.

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.