First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 489 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AUB. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,877,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,102,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,481,000 after buying an additional 209,042 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $40.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.21. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $32.31 and a 12-month high of $42.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

