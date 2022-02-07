FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FLT opened at $236.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.82. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $200.78 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35.

FLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $80,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

